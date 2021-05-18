Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

