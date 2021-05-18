Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,302 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.