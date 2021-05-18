Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

FSII traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 1,663 shares of the company were exchanged.

In other FS Development Corp. II news, major shareholder Development Holdings Ii Ll Fs purchased 602,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

FS Development Corp. II Company Profile

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.