Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,057. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

