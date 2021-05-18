Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.01% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.