Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Nevro makes up 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Nevro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

