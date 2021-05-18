Altium Capital Management LP Purchases 23,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCUL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

