Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Nocturne Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

OTCMKTS:MBTCU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

In other news, CFO Ka Seng Ao purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

