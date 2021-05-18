Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,229. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 2,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

