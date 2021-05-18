Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 86,475 Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Exagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

XGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

