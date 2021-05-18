Altium Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,991 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.