Altium Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,636. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.32 and a 200 day moving average of $263.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.