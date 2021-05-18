Altium Capital Management LP Sells 109,146 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,146 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.01% of BELLUS Health worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,635,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,650. The stock has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

