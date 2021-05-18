Altium Capital Management LP Sells 34,626 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,926. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

