Altium Capital Management LP Sells 38,489 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,324. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

