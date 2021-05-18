Altium Capital Management LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,260. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

