Altium Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 774,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.79% of InflaRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ IFRX remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,288. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.