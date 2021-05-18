Altium Capital Management LP Takes $3.42 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $83,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 4,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,190. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

