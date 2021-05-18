Altium Capital Management LP Trims Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Curis accounts for about 2.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Curis worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,277. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.