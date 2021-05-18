Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $846.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.83 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

