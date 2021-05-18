Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2,336.60. 20,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,282.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,980.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

