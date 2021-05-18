Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. 54,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,319. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

