Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $251.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

