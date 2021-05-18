Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

