Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.