Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

