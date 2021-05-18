Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 848 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $38.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

