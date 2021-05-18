Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 848 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $38.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
