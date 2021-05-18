Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s 3rd Largest Position

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $562,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,297.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $437,631,187. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

