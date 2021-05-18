Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 1,092 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amazon.com stock traded down $38.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

