Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 1,092 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com stock traded down $38.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
