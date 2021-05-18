Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.732-0.738 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,402. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.