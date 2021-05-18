Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Amdocs worth $123,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

