Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

AEE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,052. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

