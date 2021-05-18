Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.
AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.
AEE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,052. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.
In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
