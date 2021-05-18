American Assets Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

