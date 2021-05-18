American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

