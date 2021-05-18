American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

