American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.7%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.78. 5,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75.

