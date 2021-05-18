American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lifted by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.7% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,619,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,541. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

