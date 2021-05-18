American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.07.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.62. The company had a trading volume of 243,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,206. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.70. The stock has a market cap of C$362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

