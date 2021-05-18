American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

