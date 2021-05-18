American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.