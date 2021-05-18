American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $68,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,692. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

