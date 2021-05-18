American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $973.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $973.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

