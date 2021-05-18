Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Downgraded by Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$2.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USA. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:USA traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.00. 918,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,141. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$266.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.32.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

