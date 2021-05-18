Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.00. 918,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.12.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.