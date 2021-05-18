Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.85. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

