AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

