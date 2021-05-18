AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

