AMO Coin (AMO) Market Capitalization Hits $53.43 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $1.86 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,069,985,992 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.