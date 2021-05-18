Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.