Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce sales of $642.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.00 million and the lowest is $637.60 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.