Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 607,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.