Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $88.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.92 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,871.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,609 shares of company stock worth $3,153,448. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 23.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 29.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.