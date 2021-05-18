Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Moelis & Company posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 427,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

